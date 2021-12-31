Matteo Berrettini says he believes only Daniil Medvedev can consider himself in a similar league to Novak Djokovic ahead of the new men’s tennis season.

The Italian is due to face the world number two next Thursday at the ATP Cup in Sydney, a tournament they begin on Sunday when they take on hosts Australia.

Berrettini went up against the US Open champion at the same Australian Open event at the start of 2021, when he was beaten in the final in straight sets, and the Wimbledon runner-up says Medvedev and Djokovic are the men to beat.

“He (Medvedev) is really solid. He is moving really well, playing deep, serving well, returning,” said Berrettini.

“I mean, he is not missing at all. He is playing good, especially on hard court, he is probably, I mean, together with Novak, the best player that we have now. And yeah, he is really tricky to play.

"Personally, last year, I struggled to play against him, but I work hard to be ready for this match, so we will see.

“We have to think about our first match first, and then about the others. But yeah, obviously, Russia with Daniil and what they have done in the last year (2021), is going to be one of the toughest matches we have to play."

Berrettini is this year teaming up with Jannik Sinner, who has replaced Fabio Fognini as the second singles player this year having become a top 10 player. The more experienced of the two believes they could go all the way.

"I think, if it is possible, the (Italy) team is even stronger this year. So, for sure, our aim is to get (win) the title (ATP Cup). We know it is going to be a tough job. Every match is going to be difficult, but we believe that we can do it."

