Canada reached the final of the ATP Cup in Sydney when they defeated previous champions Russia in their semi-finals.

The final is the Canadian team’s first and they will come up against Spain in an event that many players are using as a warm-up for the 2022 Australian Open.

Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6 7-5 10-7 in the winning match on Saturday.

Shapovalov also won his singles tie with Safiullin, while Medvedev beat Auger-Aliassime.

Shapovalov said after the win: "We kept fighting. Felix played unbelievable in the game to break and then in the tie-break as well, just making them play so much.

"We have great team spirit, so it helped us a lot."

