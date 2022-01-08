Canada reached the final of the ATP Cup in Sydney when they defeated previous champions Russia in their semi-finals.
The final is the Canadian team’s first and they will come up against Spain in an event that many players are using as a warm-up for the 2022 Australian Open.
Ad
Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6 7-5 10-7 in the winning match on Saturday.
ATP Cup
GB out of ATP Cup despite Murray and Evans beating USA's Isner and Fritz
- Lawyers: recent positive test gives Djokovic medical exemption, but confusion over dates
- Osaka withdraws from Melbourne with injury to rest up for Australian Open
- Djokovic's legacy 'may become a bit messy' due to visa fiasco - Wilander
Shapovalov also won his singles tie with Safiullin, while Medvedev beat Auger-Aliassime.
Shapovalov said after the win: "We kept fighting. Felix played unbelievable in the game to break and then in the tie-break as well, just making them play so much.
"We have great team spirit, so it helped us a lot."
ATP Cup
‘I’m not sure about it!’ – Umpire confused as ball goes through net in bizarre point
ATP Cup
‘It was weird’ – Umpire confused as ball goes through net in bizarre point
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad