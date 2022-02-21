Britain's Cameron Norrie reckoned it was his front-foot mentality that was responsible for his title win at the Delray Beach Open.

Norrie faced the ever-tricky Reilly Opelka in the final, with the giant American never an easy prospect to get past given his serving prowess.

Ad

And perhaps unsurprisingly both the first two sets went to a tiebreak, but Norrie picked the right shots at the right time to take both and close out his victory.

ATP Rotterdam Norrie crashes out of Rotterdam Open to Auger-Aliassime 11/02/2022 AT 20:59

He said: "I didn't face a break point so that was great. I was happy with the way I played and obviously with the result.

"The tiebreaks I played extremely aggressively, the second one especially. I managed to put a couple of balls away and I was reading the play great.

"I'm super happy to get the win and beat a guy like Reilly, who is confident and playing well and won [in Dallas] last week."

By winning the ATP 250 event, Norrie took his third main tour singles title, having won at Los Cabos and Indian Wells last year.

It hadn't been the best start to the year for the 26-year-old, losing heavily in the first round of the Australian Open to Seb Korda, and then getting knocked out of the Rotterdam Open by eventual winner Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals.

But it would appear he has found some confidence and rhythm in Florida, and he will have been particularly pleased to have avenged his loss to Korda by dispatching him in the event's quarter-finals.

Next up for Norrie is the Mexican Open where he is due to play Daniel Altmaier in the first round.

- - -

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

ATP Rotterdam Murray knocked out of Rotterdam Open by Auger-Aliassime 10/02/2022 AT 20:27