Dan Evans progressed to the Round of 16 at the Qatar Open with a comfortable 6-4, 6-4 victory against Egor Gerasimov.
Playing for the first time since being knocked out of the Australian Open in the third round, Evans was rarely challenged on serve by his Belarusian opponent.
Conceding not a single break point, Evans was strong on both first and second serve, requiring only a single break in each set to seal a reasonably straightforward victory.
The world no.28 was beaten by Roger Federer in the last-16 of last year's event in Doha, and could face another tough draw in rising 22-year-old Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Davidovich Fokina faces Tunisian elder statesman Malek Jaziri.
Also in Evans' quarter of the draw is Andy Murray, who reunites with his Melbourne second-round conqueror Taro Daniel having earned a wildcard into the Qatar Open.
The winner of Murray against Daniel will encounter second seed Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the quarter-finals.
Also through to the second round in Doha are Karen Khachanov, Botic van de Zandschulp, Alex Molcan and Kwon Soon-Woo.
The top four seeds in Qatar earned byes to that stage - Denis Shapovalov has top billing and will meet Molcan, while defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili awaits either Lorenzo Musetti or Elias Ymer.
Evans will also play doubles in Doha alongside fellow Brit Ken Skupski, with the pair beginning their campaign on Tuesday.
