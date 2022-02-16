Roberto Bautista Agut produced a dominant performance to trounce Andy Murray 6-0, 6-1 and reach the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open.

The Spanish second seed was seldom troubled by an off-par Murray, who struggled to find his serving range.

Ad

In a meeting of two former champions in Doha, the 2019 winner put together a real statement showing and set up a meeting with compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the last eight.

ATP Doha Murray gets revenge on Australian Open conqueror Daniel with straight-sets victory in Qatar YESTERDAY AT 16:49

The first set was the first time since 2015 that Murray has lost a set without winning a single game.

But he showed few signs of being competitive against Bautista Agut, who had earned a bye to this stage and conceded only eight points in the first set, including just three on Murray's serve.

Bautista Agut will next face a fellow Spaniard in rising star Davidovich Fokina.

The 22-year-old came from behind to knock out fifth seed Evans in a back-and-forth three-set battle (4-6, 7-5, 6-4).

Evans was left rue his profligacy on break points, taking just three of ten drawn across the match to continue a disappointing week.

Playing alongside Ken Skupski, Evans was beaten in his opening doubles match at the Khalifa Complex.

Also through to the last eight of the men's singles are fellow top-four seeds Denis Shapovalov, Nikoloz Basilashvili and Marin Cilic.

Shapovalov overcame a slower start to eventually cruise past Alex Molcan, while defending champion Basilashvili and Cilic similarly progressed in straight-sets victories.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

ATP Doha Murray wants 'permanent solution' on new coach 12/02/2022 AT 10:58