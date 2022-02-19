Novak Djokovic will continue to feature the Peugeot brand on his shirt at the Dubai Tennis Championships, according to a source close to the French carmaker.
Djokovic is reportedly the only player in the ATP Top 100 that has not been vaccinated, with the Serb revealing in recent days that despite the controversy over his failed attempt to play the Australian Open - which ultimately saw him deported over his risk of inciting anti-vaccination sentiment - he is still not planning to get the jab.
But Peugeot - according to an anonymous source that spoke to Reuters - are understood to be planning to continue their partnership with the 34-year-old, at least for the Dubai event.
"We anticipate the Peugeot brand will be represented at the tournament in Dubai on Mr. Djokovic's shirt," the source said.
"Peugeot has taken note of Mr. Djokovic's statements and is glad that he has expressed himself."
As for the longer-term, the source said that the two parties' discussions were "continuing in good faith".
As yet there has been no comment from other prominent Djokovic sponsors Hublot and Lacoste.
Djokovic has already been pictured preparing for the Dubai event, which he has been able to enter given the UAE's vaccination policy.
Tournament director Salah Tahlak said: “We have no concerns over [Djokovic's vaccination status] because the most important thing for us is to follow government policy and protocols.
“The government here does not require someone to be vaccinated to enter the country."
