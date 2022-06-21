Britain's Ryan Peniston kept up his astonishing rise with another impressive win ahead of Wimbledon, knocking French Open quarter-finalist Holger Rune out in the first round of the Eastbourne International.

The 26-year-old, who was relatively unknown before a run at Queen's which took him to the last eight, came from a set down to beat the eighth seed 4-6 7-6 6-1.

Since the start of last week, Peniston has beaten three top 50 players - Rune, Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud and Francisco Cerundolo and increased his ranking to 147th in the world.

A late bloomer, Peniston has followed the 'Cameron Norrie route' by honing his trade in the US college system, and it now seems to be paying off.

He will play at Wimbledon, having received a wild card from the All England Club, in what will be his debut main draw at a Grand Slam.

Peniston, who is only playing at his second ATP Tour event, has already captivated fans with his back story - having spoken about beating cancer as a child.

- - -

