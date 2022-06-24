Maxime Cressy produced a serve and volley masterclass to end Jack Draper’s impressive Rothesay International campaign, as he beat the British youngster 7-6(5) 6-7(2) 6-3.

It’s the third British player Cressy has knocked out, after he beat Daniel Evans and Cameron Norrie on his way to the semi-finals, and admitted it was "tough” facing the Eastbourne crowd.

"It’s a roller coaster, I don’t know, it's hard to describe the feeling,” he told Amazon Prime. "I feel a lot of relief from that game, but I'm incredibly happy and thrilled to be in the final.

"Three matches in a row (against British players), it’s getting tough! Hopefully you guys are for me tomorrow.

"Sorry guys, I apologise for this week, I know I made all the Britons lose but thank you for a fantastic atmosphere here and nevertheless I’m very grateful for you guys.”

It was the first time Draper was forced to play all three sets after he wrapped up the previous three ties on route to the final in straight sets.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an eyebrow-raising run to the semi-finals, firstly seeing off world No. 34 Jenson Brooksby 6-2 6-2, before derailing 15th-ranked Diego Schwartzman in a slightly tougher battle, winning 7-6(3) 7-5.

He met fellow countryman Ryan Peniston in the quarter-final and dominated his compatriot 6-3 6-3 to set up the semi-final tie with Cressy, but ultimately lost the match to end his Eastbourne dream.

