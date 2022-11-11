Thanasi Kokkinakis has explained that he and partner Nick Kyrgios try to play singles-style tennis on a doubles court when they compete together – and admitted they don’t do any practice.

The two Aussies qualified for the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals after a season in which they won the Australian Open as wild cards , their first major title, before lifting a second title in Atlanta.

According to Kokkinakis, the secret to their success has been to not over-prepare and let their natural instinct as singles players take charge.

“We definitely don’t practice doubles at all. We don’t do any doubles drills or anything like that,” Kokkinakis told the ATP website.

“Maybe it can be an advantage, maybe a disadvantage at times because we only do our own thing."

He continued: “I think we bring our singles strengths onto the doubles court.”

“If we try and be doubles players instead of playing our [natural] game, it’s not going to come out too good for us. We’ll just play aggressive, serve big, and see what happens.

“I think we are going to continue to play singles on a doubles court and we balance out each other well. When the other one is down, we lift each other up. We both are captains at times whenever we need it.”

It’s an approach that has served them well so far in a year where world No. 22 Kyrgios reached the Wimbledon final – albeit without picking up any ranking points - and won the Washington title.

Kokkinakis, ranked No. 95 in the world, also claimed a singles title in Adelaide, the first Tour-level trophy of his career.

The pair are now aiming to finish the season on a high in Turin, where they have been drawn in the Green Group alongside top seeds Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski, Nikola Mekti/Mate Pavic and Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek.

“It’s [going to be] a pretty awesome experience,” Kokkinakis said.

“I don’t think it’s something we expected coming into the year. To do it with such a good mate, there’s going to be good energy out there.”

“It should be fun, it’s a new experience for us both,” Kokkinakis continued. "It’s a massive event. We’d love to have the Italian fans going nuts.

“Wherever we’ve played this year the crowds have been packed with unbelievable energy. It’s pretty fun for us. Hopefully it can be a continuing thing going forward.”

The ATP Finals will take place from 13-20 November in Turin.

