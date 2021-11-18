Alexander Zverev set up a meeting with Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the 2021 ATP Finals with a dominant 6-2 6-4 victory over Hubert Hurkacz, who can no longer make the final four.

The result means Zverev has clinched second place in the Red Group which subsequently renders Thursday evening’s match between Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner a dead rubber with the former already through and the latter out.

Zverev raced to a commanding 5-1 lead in just 17 minutes in the opening set as the vulnerable Hurkacz was broken twice early on and the number three seed quickly found his first serve.

Hurkacz continued to struggle as Zverev brought up his first set point after just 19 minutes, but the Pole benefited from a fortunate net cord and ground it out to at least keep himself alive for one game more in the first set.

However, Zverev, who missed just two first serves in the opening set, didn’t waste much more time in securing the first set 6-2.

Better serving allowed Hurkacz to steady himself for the start of the second set, but a series of dreadful forehand errors allowed Zverev to break in the ninth game for 5-4 before he served out to win in straight sets.

