Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie is poised to make a sensational debut at the ATP Finals after he stepped in for the injured Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Greek world number four Tsitsipas pulled out due to an elbow complaint, paving the way for Norrie to make his first appearance at the year-end tournament.

Norrie, who capped a brilliant breakthrough year by winning the Indian Wells title in October, will play Casper Ruud in Green Group later on Wednesday. He will also face world number one Novak Djokovic on Friday and may have to win both matches to progress.

Rafael Nadal was ahead of Norrie in the race to Turin rankings but the Spaniard ended his season in August to deal with a foot injury.

Dropping like flies

In her latest ATP Finals diary , Reem Abulleil noted that the third alternate, Aslan Karatsev, was reportedly already on his way to Turin.

"The last time two alternates came in as replacements mid-tournament during an ATP Finals was 1998 when Albert Costa and Greg Rusedski replaced Marcelo Rios and Andre Agassi," she continued.

"There has never been an occurrence where three alternates got in on the action during the same edition of the season-ending championships. Let’s hope it doesn’t get to that in Turin."

"What an incredible week" - Norrie becomes first British man to win at Indian Wells

