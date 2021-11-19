Novak Djokovic prepared for Saturday’s semi-final against Sascha Zverev at the ATP Finals with a 6-2, 6-1 demolition of British number one, Cameron Norrie.

With Djokovic already through to the final four and Norrie already out after entering the tournament late as a second-choice alternate, pride was the only thing on the line for both players.

The world number one started strongly and broke Norrie in the first game of the opening set. This gave Djokovic a platform to race to a 4-1 lead after just 18 minutes as he claimed the double break.

Djokovic continued to play at a high level, winning 92% of the points on his first serve, and took the first set 6-2 in just 29 minutes to leave Norrie with a lot of work to do.

Norrie was broken in the first game of the set for a second time as Djokovic asserted his dominance. A double break saw the 34-year-old move 4-1 ahead and Djokovic broke for a third time in the second set to see it out 6-2, 6-1.

Saturday’s ATP Finals semi-finals will see Djokovic face Zverev with US Open champion Daniil Medvedev up against tournament debutant Casper Ruud in the other match.

