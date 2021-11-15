Matteo Berrettini is frustrated he could not finish his opening match against Alexander Zverev at the ATP Tour finals on Sunday.

The number six seed is making his second appearance at the ATP finals after a successful 2021, but his participation in the Turin tournament is now in doubt.

Against Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Zverev on Sunday night, the Italian had to leave the court at the beginning of the second set due to an injury to his left oblique.

If Berrettini can’t play his next match, fellow Italian Jannik Sinner will come in as first alternate to face Hubert Hurkacz on Tuesday and Daniil Medvedev on Thursday.

Berrettini expressed his disappointment at not finishing the match out in front of a lively home crowd.

“The atmosphere was one of the best I ever felt in my life,” Berrettini said afterwards.

"It was unbelievable. That is probably why I feel so bad right now. Not being able to finish the match is killing me.

“It is just really tough to face. I really wanted to enjoy every second, that’s what we said as a team. The worst thing that could have happened, happened.”

Berrettini suffered an abdominal injury that sidelined for two months after the Australian Open. The 25-year-old hopes it is not a recurrence of the same injury.

“It is mentally really tough for me because I used to have an injury close to the same area, so it is tough to play," Berrettini said.

"Also, I don’t know what it is. I have to figure out what it is and then if it is nothing really big, maybe I can play.

“I hope it won’t be something that won’t let me play the next two matches. I just felt around the same area on the serve. I got scared and the mental part is the most important part.

“I remember coming back from that injury, to serve at full power I had to be brave, which is not easy when you felt something before. It was just impossible to keep playing.”

