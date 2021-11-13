Fresh off the back of his triumph in Paris, Novak Djokovic is readying himself for the season finale at the Nitto ATP World Tour finals as he faces Casper Ruud.

The world number one is looking to win the prestigious trophy for the first time since 2015, as well as making amends for his semi-final exit in London last year, falling at the penultinate hurdle to Dominic Thiem 7-5 6-7 7-6. Ruud, meanwhile, makes his debut in this elite competition. He sealed qualification with victory in Paris, beating Marcos Giron in straight sets 6-2 6-1. The eight seed in this competition was the sixth in France, falling in the last eight to Alexander Zverev 7-5 6-4.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is in excellent form. In claiming the Masters title in the French capital, he made up for his defeat to Daniil Medvedev in New York at the US Open as the Russian put a stop to a historic calendar Grand Slam for the Serb, but the 34-year-old would return with vengeance after a short break.

Feeling fresher than he has at this point in previous years, the top seed will be a difficult man to stop as he seeks to dethrone the Russian Medvedev in the inaugural Turin tournament, and he's been handed a fortunate start against, on paper, the weakest player in the draw.

Ruud, meanwhile, would have something to say about that, and most certainly is not a man to be messed with.

The Norwegian has been in hot form this year: he's claimed the title in Geneva and in Bastad, flourishing during the clay-court months, By September, he had broken into the top ten in the world rankings - the first Norwegian ever to do so - and he followed up the feat in style with a title win in San Diego, beating Britons Andy Murray in the opening round and Cameron Norrie in the final on his way to glory, crushing the British number one 6-0 6-2 in just over an hour.

San Diego was the first title win on a hard court for the 22-year-old, and he'll have his work cut out against the great man on the world number one's favourite surface.

It'll be an enticing match-up for sure, and one that could stir up a few surprises.

