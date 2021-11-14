Daniil Medvedev started his 2021 ATP Finals campaign as defending champion with a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 victory over tournament debutant Hubert Hurkacz.

Placed in the Red Group alongside 2018 champion Alexander Zverev and home hope Matteo Berrettini, Medvedev kicked off the singles of the first ATP Finals, hosted in Turin after 12 years at the O2 in London, and backed up his standing as number two seed.

Hurkacz and Medvedev started well as both players comfortably held serve for much of the first set. This resulted in a tie-break where Hurkacz took control of the rallies and clinched the opening set on his third set point.

Medvedev grabbed the first break of the match in the second game of the second set as the momentum shifted back towards the US Open champion. This advantage was ultimately enough to give him the second set, 6-3.

At this point, the quality of tennis from Medvedev was very high as he made good use of his serve - the Russian didn’t face a single break point in the whole match.

This momentum saw Medvedev break in the first game of the third and deciding set and he didn’t let go of this lead. The Russian made just four unforced errors in the second and third set combined and served it out for a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 victory.

"It was a very tight match," Medvedev said after the match. "I think a lot of matches are going to be like this because the courts are super fast.

"The only two games I had break points I managed to break, and that was the key."

Olympic champion Alexander Zverev takes on home favourite Matteo Berrettini in the second match of the day in the evening session with the Turin crowd sure to get behind the Italian star.

