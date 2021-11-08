Stefanos Tsitsipas believes he will form part of a new ‘Big Three’ in tennis alongside Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.

The current ‘Big Three’ of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have dominated men’s tennis for the last 15 years. However, Federer appears to be nearing the end of his career at the age of 40 and Nadal, 34, has suffered several injury issues this year that could hamper his bid to return to the top of the game.

"There is currently only one big player: Novak Djokovic. He's still the best in the world," Tsitsipas told Bild.

"But Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and I are right behind him. We can become the next Big Three. I firmly believe in it."

Tsitsipas says he expects Djokovic to continue playing at a high level and doesn’t rule out Federer making a strong return next season.

"I still have a lot of confidence in Djokovic," he said. "Who would have thought that Roger Federer would still play at 40? Not me. But I am sure that he will make a comeback again."

Tsitsipas came close to winning the first major of his career as he lost to Djokovic in the final of the French Open earlier this year, having led by two sets to love.

Reflecting on why it is so hard for the younger generation to win a major, the Greek said: “The level is incredibly high. Any player from the top 10 can win a Grand Slam tournament. Tennis has evolved, it has become very physical. It's extreme in many ways. You have to pay attention to every detail.

“Dominic Thiem is a good example. He put so much physical and mental energy into winning the US Open. I've watched every game he played there. It is very exhausting to beat the other good players. It sucks the energy out of your body. The key is: You have to win the games with less effort and save energy for the next match. Novak Djokovic has shown this perfectly in recent years. And Daniil Medvedev showed it at the US Open.”

Tsitsipas also spoke about the controversy around his bathroom breaks at the US Open.

“My intention is not to disturb anyone's rhythm, it is not a tactical tool," he said. "Anyway, I only look at myself and not at the opponent. Even after winning a 6-0 set, I went to the bathroom and changed my things.

"It always has to do with the external conditions. I never did it at the Indian Wells tournament because the conditions were very dry. I didn't sweat as much as I did in Cincinnati and at the US Open before. Circumstances were different and I responded accordingly.

"People don't really know what's behind this. It didn't affect me, didn't affect my game, and I didn't break any rules."

Tsitsipas is set to compete at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next week along with the rest of the top eight players in the world. However, Tstsipas, who won the ATP Finals in 2019, suffered an injury scare ahead of the event as he had to withdraw from the Paris Masters in the second round with an arm issue.

Our view – Will it only be a ‘Big Three’ in future?

The ATP rankings tally up with Tsitsipas’ comments about a new ‘Big Three’ – himself, Medvedev and Zverev are the top three players in the world behind Djokovic, and there is a sizable points gap to fifth-placed Andrey Rublev.

But how long will it be before others enter the frame?

Jannik Sinner, 20, is enjoying an impressive season and is up to world No 9 while Carlos Alcaraz, 18, has been tipped as a future world No 1. Casper Ruud, 22, Felix Auger-Aliassime, 21, and Denis Shapovalov, 22, are also in the top 20 and could push higher in future. Former world No 3 Dominic Thiem may also be a factor when he returns from injury next season.

That is not say that time is running out for Tsitsipas, who at 23 is younger than Zverev, 24, and Medvedev, 25. But he will be keen to win his first major sooner rather than later and start to assert himself as a more dominant force on the ATP Tour than he has done so far.

