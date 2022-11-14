After a statement win over Daniil Medvedev at the Nitto ATP Finals, Andrey Rublev followed up with a message.

After celebrating the result, Rublev wrote on a camera lens ‘Peace, Peace, Peace, All we need’.

The message was in reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has been ongoing since early this year. Rublev shared a similar sentiment in Dubai in February when he wrote ‘No War Please’ on a camera after a match.

Asked about his call for peace after his 50th win of the 2022 season, Rublev said: “Not much to say. I think I did already many statement this year.

“I don’t know, I had an opportunity. I did what I feel. I didn’t even had an idea or something in my head before, just came natural, that’s it.

“I think it’s important, especially in our time, like I was saying many times, to have peace. We have internet. We have easy life. We can fly, travel, do sports, take care of the family. No one wants to suffer or struggle.

“I think it was already many, many years ago. I don’t think that we need to. Many countries are suffering, and that’s it. That’s why I think it’s important to be together and have peace.”

Rublev, Medvedev and all players from Russia and Belarus have been competing without their flag next to their name as part of the sporting sanctions following the invasion.

Asked if he worried about making statements as a Russian, Rublev added: “I don’t know. I mean, like I said, I did what I feel. During the year I think I did many statements already.

“There is not much I can say something new. I think I did already many statements, very clear.

“Today I did what I feel. I don’t know. It comes natural. I don’t know. Both of us from the same country. I don’t know, just feel this way, and that’s it.”

Rublev’s victory sets him up to qualify from a difficult group that also contains Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

He sealed the win by outlasting Medvedev in a brilliant 37-shot rally.

“I was thinking about the US Open, because when we played in the quarter-finals in 2020, I think I was 5-1 in a tie-break, also something like 6-2, but I was leading something similar in a tie-break," Rublev said.

"But when I lost that set, I couldn’t play anymore, and I was thinking it cannot happen the same [again], I have to change something. I have to keep playing, because if I win one set, even if I lose in three sets, it’s still good, because here you have a group. So you have to fight for every point, every game, and I was able to win.

“The final tie-break, the rallies that we had there were crazy. The last rally, we had I don’t know, 30 shots. I was cramping a bit already, but I was thinking ‘One more, one more'. You have to keep playing. For sure he felt the same, so just keep playing if you have the chance, just go for it’. In the end I was able to win.”

- - -

