Andrey Rublev produced a stunning performance to battle past his fellow Russian, Daniil Medvedev, in three tough sets, 6-7(9) 6-3 7-6(7) at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

Fittingly, it was the 25-year-old's 50th victory of the season, and he fell to the ground in delight when he clinched the win in dramatic fashion.

After the shock of top seed Rafael Nadal losing out to Taylor Fritz in straight sets on Sunday evening, Medvedev knew that his compatriot would be desperate to secure another big upset at the event.

The opening set could not have been more finely-poised all the way through the eventual tie-break. Eventually, the fourth seed managed to take it 9-7 as Rublev finally faltered at the business end of the breaker.

Rublev, the sixth seed, could hardly have been more impressive in the second set as he roared back to take it 6-3 with some sublime groundstrokes. Medvedev was again made fully aware that this would not be a comfortable victory.

The third set was much more similar to the first as neither player managed to pull away and stamp their authority on proceedings as it drifted to a deciding tie-break.

Rublev looked certain to take the victory when he assumed a 6-3 lead in the tie-break, only for his opponent to force his way back in inspired fashion to return to level terms.

Medvedev, who won the ATP Finals in 2020, fired down 24 aces in the match, but could never quite get the better of his doughty opponent from the back of the court.

It is the latest big upset at the event after the top seed, Nadal lost out to Fritz, 7-6(3) 6-1 in their group-stage clash on Sunday.

The Spaniard has found an ATP Finals title to be elusive in his illustrious career and his latest tilt at the trophy did not get off to a good start as he was left to reflect on a "very disappointing" outing

Medvedev, in contrast, did not play at all badly against Rublev, but he would be left to rue six double-faults and not quite managing to capitalise on key opportunities.

For Rublev, who reached the quarter-finals of both the French Open and the US Open earlier in the year, this was the perfect start to his ATP Finals campaign as he looks to get past the group stage of the event for the first time.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic meet in the other Red Group match on Monday evening.

