Gilles Simon extended his career with a shock win over Taylor Fritz and with it helped confirm the final line-up for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

Having decided to call time on his career after the ATP 1000 event in Bercy, Frenchman Simon followed up his gutsy win over Andy Murray with a terrific 7-5 5-7 6-4 victory over Fritz, whose hopes of reaching the ATP Finals were ended by the defeat.

Ad

Simon faces Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday in Paris Bercy, the Canadian who has now qualified for the eight-player ATP Finals thanks to his next opponent’s win over Fritz.

ATP Paris Nadal dumped out of Paris Masters to halt No. 1 hopes as Paul savours 'best win' 9 HOURS AGO

The event takes place at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 13-20.

“The Nitto ATP Finals celebrates the best of the best in our game,” ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said.

“Everything’s on the line for the players, whose remarkable achievements this season have earned them a chance to compete for its final title.

“Over more than 50 years this special event has created unique and unforgettable experiences for millions of fans, both in the arena and around the world. We’re thrilled to see the Nitto ATP Finals continue its incredible story in Turin this season.”

Hubert Hurkacz had headed to Paris with the hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals, but his hopes were ended by Holger Rune.

Meanwhile, after Nadal was dumped out of Paris by Tommy Paul , the Spaniard said he is “excited” but feels as though he has “nothing to lose” when chasing a first ATP Finals title.

"I'm excited about playing [in Turin], even if it hasn't been the perfect couple of months for me, of course," said Nadal. “Nothing to lose. After a good year, going there, just trying my best.

Highlights: Paul upsets Nadal in second round at Paris Masters

"At the end, I need days on the Tour. It's true that for the last five months I didn't spend enough days on the Tour. I don't even say competing on a tennis court, I say on the Tour, practising with the guys.

“That's what I need. I am going to try — [if] nothing happens, if I am feeling OK — to be there [in Turn] a little bit earlier than usual and have some practices.

"Just give myself a chance to enjoy another [Nitto ATP] Finals. You never know when is going to be the last, especially at my age. So I'm going to give my best to enjoy this one, and then [the] next years of course I'm going to fight to be back there."

Djokovic qualified for the ATP Finals as a 2022 Grand Slam champion, having won Wimbledon.

The Serbian is in Paris Masters action against Karen Khachanov on Thursday, having overcome a tough test against Maxime Cressy when winning 7-6(1) 6-4.

‘I had challenging months’ - Djokovic on struggling after Australian Open

"It was very intense, just a lot of pressure," Djokovic said post-match.

"When you play someone that serves this well — first and second serve — you don't have much room to relax and maybe play kind of a softer few games. You just have to be on your toes all the time. Credit to him for serving big in some big moments. I had my chances [in the] first set to break him, second as well.

"A break came at the right time, perfect time actually. I was very pleased with the way I held my serve, didn't face a break point.

"I had to lock in, I had to not give him gifts and points. What I could do and what I wanted to do is to really do what I do best, which is just be solid from the back of the court and wait for the opportunities when they are presented, try to capitalise on them... Just overall very pleased with the way I felt and the way I played."

ATP Paris Djokovic predicts tough season for ‘hungry’ Alcaraz - ‘Everyone wants to dethrone you’ 9 HOURS AGO