Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were kept apart in the draw for the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals, but the group stage will throw up some intriguing clashes.

Nadal heads to Turin as the top seed after a year that has seen him lift the Australian Open and Roland-Garros titles.

Current world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz was ruled out of the tournament with a muscular injury, handing Nadal the chance to leapfrog him this month and claim year-end No.1 honours.

It is the fifth time that the 22-time Grand Slam singles champion goes into the tournament as the top seed, but he’s yet to win the ATP Finals during his glittering career.

Standing in his path in the Green Group are third seed Casper Ruud, in-form fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and eighth seed Taylor Fritz, who was drafted in after Alcaraz’s withdrawal.

Djokovic is seeded seventh, but the Serbian is a five-time ATP Finals winner and will tie Roger Federer’s record of six titles if he triumphs in Turin.

The 35-year-old reached the Paris Masters final last week but was beaten by youngster Holger Rune , who is first alternate should a player withdraw from the event.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner shares the Red Group with two other former champions: fourth seed Daniil Medvedev and second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Andrey Rublev, seeded sixth, completes a mouth-watering field.

Tsitsipas still has a chance of being the year-end world No.1 if he goes unbeaten in Turin, while Medvedev boasts superb recent form in the tournament, having won it in 2020 and reached last year’s final.

The ATP Finals will take place from 13-20 November in Turin.

Green Group

Rafael Nadal (1)

Casper Ruud (3)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (5)

Taylor Fritz (8)

Red Group

Stefanos Tsitsipas (2)

Daniil Medvedev (4)

Andrey Rublev (6)

Novak Djokovic (7)

In the doubles, top seeds Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof are up against Nick Kyrgios/Thanasi Kokkinakis, Austin Krajicek/Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic.

Great Britain’s Skupski and Koolhof of the Netherlands are already guaranteed year-end No.1 status after their triumph in Paris.

Another Brit, Joe Salisbury, is in the Red Group with his partner Rajeev Ram, and the second seeds will face Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer, Lloyd Glasspool/Harrik Heliovaara and Marcel Granoolers/Horacio Zeballos.

Doubles - Green Group

Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski (1)

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (4)

Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek (5)

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios (8)

Doubles - Red Group

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury (2)

Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer (3)

Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara (6)

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos (7)

