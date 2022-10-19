The ATP has announced its decision to move the final match of the Nitto ATP Finals back by two hours to avoid a clash with the opening game of the 2022 World Cup.

With Qatar and Ecuador set to do battle on the evening of November 20, the two events were set to be held concurrently, until the ATP's move.

The ATP released a statement detailing their decision which read: "We want to ensure that as many fans as possible around the world are able to tune into the final match of the ATP Tour season.

"By avoiding a clash with the opening of the FIFA World Cup, one of the biggest sporting events of the world, we are looking to reach the largest possible global audience for the Nitto ATP Finals."

It continued: "The opening game of the World Cup is a truly global event, attracting huge attention from fans.

"This includes members of our global fanbase who tune into the Nitto ATP Finals from all over the world each season.

"The decision to change the timing of the final was not made lightly, and our extensive consultation with tournament stakeholders considered the potential disruption for fans attending in person.

"On balance we believe it is the right decision for the tournament and millions of fans tuning in across the globe.

The Tour Finals will once again be held at the Pala Alpitour indoor arena in Turin, with the tournament running between November 13-20.

Already qualified for the event are current world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 2021 crown was won by Alexander Zverev, but the German will be absent from this year's edition due to an ankle injury that has blighted the second half of his year.

