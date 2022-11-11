Felix Auger-Aliassime has picked out his victory with Canada at the ATP Cup in January as the moment that set him on course for a breakthrough season.

The 22-year-old, who will compete at the Nitto ATP Finals this week, has risen to No. 6 in the world rankings this year.

Auger-Aliassime heads to Turin after recently enjoying a 16-match winning streak that saw him win three consecutive titles in as many weeks in Florence, Antwerp and Basel.

He also won the first Tour-level title of his career in Rotterdam in February, but pointed to the curtain-raising event of the season with Canada as a big moment in his remarkable year.

“One of the big turning points was winning the ATP Cup,” Auger-Aliassime told the New York Times.

“You’re not just playing for yourself but for your team-mates, and to clinch the victory is double pressure. It was a big confidence booster.”

Auger-Aliassime defeated Roberto Bautista Agut to clinch the ATP Cup for his country with a 2-0 win over Spain, after team-mate Denis Shapovalov defeated Pablo Carreno Busta.

“Having Denis by my side in all those moments pushing each other is very positive,” Auger-Aliassime said.

“That’s the kind of energy and competition you want as countrymen and teammates. We bring out the best in each other.”

Auger-Aliassime heads into the ATP Finals as the fifth seed, but his recent form will have many tipping him as a dark horse for glory.

The Canadian won three hardcourt titles in a row in October and reached the semi-finals in Paris last week, where he lost to eventual champion Holger Rune.

But the youngster admitted his ball toss is one area of his game where he’s looking to improve.

“I’ve struggled with it in the past, and it’s still not perfect,” he said.

“It’s an ongoing work. I try to analyse it and work on it every chance I get — every warm-up, every practice — just so that I have a very stable serve. I think it’s showing in my stats and my results.”

Auger-Aliassime was drawn in the Green Group for the ATP Finals, where he is up against Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz.

The season-ending event in Turin takes place from 13-20 November.

The 22-year-old’s recent form earned him praise from Mats Wilander , who told Eurosport that it’s only a matter of time until he starts beating the best in the world.

“It’s an unbelievable thing to win three in a row, it’s an amazing physical effort,” said Wilander.

“These tournaments are tournaments where he’s basically beating players that he should beat, and we always knew Auger-Aliassime had it in him to beat players that he’s better than.

“On paper when he’s up against the best players in the world, that’s when he has to start believing he’s as good as them. This is just a confidence boost, it couldn’t happen to a better and nicer guy.”

