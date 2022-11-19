2022 Nitto ATP finals semi-final result: Casper Ruud thrashes Andrey Rublev to set up a mouthwatering showdown with Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final
C. Ruud vs A. Rublev | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 19.11.2022 | Centre Court
Completed
C. Ruud (3)
6
6
A. Rublev (6)
2
4
GAME, SET AND MATCH! – RUUD 6-2 6-4 RUBLEV
Casper Ruud continues his magnificent rise in 2022 by booking a spot in the Nitto ATP finals final. The Norwegian served it out at the second time of asking, lashing a brilliant backhand down the line to finish with a flourish.
He gets the job done in one hour and eight minutes and will now look ahead to Sunday’s final with Djokovic.
RUUD 6-2 5-4 RUBLEV
Rublev continues his rich vein of form with a routine love hold.
Ruud will now serve for the match for a second time with huge pressure on the Norwegian to close it out.
BREAK! – RUUD 6-2 5-3 RUBLEV
He’s not done just yet! Rublev begins to hit with freedom and a backhand winner up the line earns him a break point. Ruud can’t fend it off and the Russian sweeps into the net to glide a volley away to snare one break back.
RUUD 6-2 5-2 RUBLEV
Andrey avoids the breadstick with a rapid love hold but there’s little for him to smile about right now.
Ruud will serve for the match next.
RUUD 6-2 5-1 RUBLEV
An ace down the T secures another excellent hold to 15 for Casper and he is now just one game away from a place in the final.
RUUD 6-2 4-1 RUBLEV
Rublev reacts to whistles of disappointment in the right manner and ends up getting some significant support. He rallies hard with some heavy serving to drag himself on to the board from 0-30 down.
RUUD 6-2 4-0 RUBLEV
It’s a very strong hand once again from Ruud as a pair of aces and a stonking crosscourt forehand help him consolidate the double break to 15.
BREAK! – RUUD 6-2 3-0 RUBLEV
It’s a double break and surely there’s no way back from here. Ruud’s defence has been sensational and Rublev has either tried to force it too often or been caught out by a counter punch. Ruud picks up the point of the game with a raking backhand up the line and goes on to break to 15.
RUUD 6-2 2-0 RUBLEV
Rublev misses a sitter of a volley at the net at 30-0 and there’s no way back from there as Ruud consolidates to love with a thumping serve.
BREAK! – RUUD 6-2 1-0 RUBLEV
Check out that Rublev mood as Casper breaks once more! The Russian throws his racquet to the floor after being flummoxed by another deep return from Ruud. He’s blaming everyone and everything but himself, but the fact is Ruud is playing very well too.
SET! - RUUD 6-2 RUBLEV
That is ice cool tennis from the Norwegian. He looks so composed as he serves out a 32-minute opener to love.
Rublev will need to get his emotions under control if he’s to have a chance of turning it around.
BREAK! – RUUD 5-2 RUBLEV
It’s a mixed bag from Rublev right now and Ruud is just far too consistent. The Russian blows a series of forehands and pretty much breaks himself trying to force the issue. The frustration inevitably boils over and he’s visibly agitated in his chair at the change over.
RUUD 4-2 RUBLEV
Ruud adapts to a deep return and sweeps a lovely forehand to the opposite flank to consolidate with a clean hold.
BREAK! – RUUD 3-2 RUBLEV
Rublev looks in complete control but crumbles from 40-15 up. The Russian flashes a forehand just long to allow Casper to press at deuce and the Norwegian snares break point with a deep return. Rublev can’t keep his calm and slaps a backhand into the net.
RUUD 2-2 RUBLEV
Rublev takes a forehand early and pummels it down the line and it’s the catalyst for him to hit back from 40-0 down and make deuce. Ruud resets and a pair of clutch serves sees him finally get the job done.
RUUD 1-2 RUBLEV
A spectacular mid-game rally goes the way of Rublev via a fortunate net cord and he follows it up with another ace down the T to cruise through.
RUUD 1-1 RUBLEV
If Rublev gets time on that forehand it will inevitably spells trouble for Ruud. He breaches the Norwegian’s defences to pose a question at 30-30 but Casper finds some clutch serves to come through unscathed.
RUUD 0-1 RUBLEV
Andrey gets right down to business! The Russian fires a couple of huge serves down the T and then finishes off a perfect hold with blistering forehand down Ruud’s right wing.
20.11
READY? PLAY!
Rublev will serve first and get this semi final underway.