2022 Nitto ATP finals result: Novak Djokovic clinches a record-equalling sixth title with a straight sets victory over Norway's Casper Ruud
C. Ruud vs N. Djokovic | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Final | 20.11.2022 | Centre Court
Completed
C. Ruud (3)
5
3
N. Djokovic (7)
7
6
GAME, SET AND MATCH! - DJOKOVIC 7-5 6-3 RUUD
Djokovic has done it! He wins a brilliant rally at 30-30 to overcome some slight nerves before an ace down the T clinches it in style.
The Serb wins a record-equalling sixth ATP Tour finals crown to tie with Roger Federer and become the oldest singles champion in tournament history too.
Ruud put up a good fight in the first set but was clearly outplayed in the second. However, the Norwegian has had a cracking 2022 and will hope to kick on again next year.
Image credit: Getty Images
DJOKOVIC 7-5 5-3 RUUD
The wide first serve does the heavy-lifting for Casper as he poses the serve-out question.
DJOKOVIC 7-5 5-2 RUUD
There’s a half chance for Ruud at 40-30 but he flashes a forehand just long and Djokovic moves to within one game of the title.
DJOKOVIC 7-5 4-2 RUUD
Djoker hits two sensational points with a pick-up flick down the line and a backhand to the baseline. However, the come at 40-0 and Ruud is able to dust himself down and sizzle a wide ace to stay in touch.
DJOKOVIC 7-5 4-1 RUUD
Djokovic is untouchable at the moment as he consolidates with aplomb. He wins a 19-shot rally with a blistering forehand that paints the outside edge of the line and follows up with a 1-2 punch and a smash at the second time of asking.
BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 7-5 3-1 RUUD
The five-time champion has certainly got the scent of a sixth title now.
He moves through the gears with a dominant crosscourt backhand before forcing two break points when a low return catches Ruud out darting to the net.
The Serb then unleashes a succession of crunching forehands to make the breakthrough in style.
DJOKOVIC 7-5 2-1 RUUD
Classy work from Nole. He darts towards the net to pop away a smart serve and volley to mop up another clean hold.
DJOKOVIC 7-5 1-1 RUUD
That’s a good message from Ruud. He’s not been affected by the nature of that disappointing conclusion to Set 1 and he produces more fine serving to ease on to the board.
DJOKOVIC 7-5 1-0 RUUD
A pair of aces, an unreturned serve and a beast of a backhand up the line get Nole up and running in style at the start of Set 2.
SET! – DJOKOVIC 7-5 RUUD
Djokovic nails a sensational forehand up the line from the corner of the court to make 30-30. Ruud thinks he’s found a clutch T serve to nudge in front but a Nole challenge sees it called out. It proves crucial as the Norwegian nets a slice to offer up set point. Djokovic pens his opponent in his backhand wing and eventually lures the error to snatch the opener in 52 minutes.
Image credit: Getty Images
DJOKOVIC 6-5 RUUD
More clutch serving from Nole sees him guarantee himself the minimum of a tie break. Ruud hits the point of the game with a beauty of a backhand up the line but it’s all he’s allowed to muster.
DJOKOVIC 5-5 RUUD
Djoker has half chances with a forehand wide and a backhand long, leaving Ruud to gratefully notch up the charity and finish off a game to 15 with a sweet backhand volley.
DJOKOVIC 5-4 RUUD
Novak may be feeling far from his best but his serve is firing nicely as he again clocks up a perfect game.
DJOKOVIC 4-4 RUUD
It’s a real rollercoaster ride for Ruud but when he does exit the game there is a satisfied smile on his face. From 30-0 up he comes under real pressure and blazes a sitter of a volley long to cough up break point.
Some smart tactics with a slow-paced serve help him make deuce before a super overhead and a clutch serve get him out of dodge.
DJOKOVIC 4-3 RUUD
Once again the server reigns supreme. Djokovic swats away an emphatic smash and there’s little resistance from Ruud as the five-time champion continues to nudge the board in his favour.
DJOKOVIC 3-3 RUUD
Casper plays three gorgeous points with an ace, a 1-2 punch and a drilled backhand up the line as he follows suit with an impressive clean hold.
DJOKOVIC 3-2 RUUD
The good news is that Djokovic’s knee seems fine. That’s probably bad news for Ruud though.
The Serb re-focuses and wastes little time rampaging to a love hold, but then appears to have the shakes again (similar to when he played Medvedev) when he takes his seat at the change of ends.
DJOKOVIC 2-2 RUUD
Djokovic appears to jar his knee trying to outfox Ruud at the net. He doesn’t look particularly well out there, but we’ve seen this sort of fatigue before prior to him springing into Serbinator mode.
He misses three returns in a row and Casper breezes level.