2022 Nitto ATP finals result: Norway’s Casper Ruud books his spot in the semi finals after edging past the USA’s Taylor Fritz in a tight encounter
C. Ruud vs T. Fritz | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 15.11.2022 | Centre Court
Completed
C. Ruud (3)
6
4
78
T. Fritz (8)
3
6
66
Advertisement
Ad
GAME, SET AND MATCH! – FRITZ 3-6 6-4 6-7 RUUD
It’s Ruud who takes it! The Norwegian prevails on his third match point to secure the breaker by an 8-6 scoreline. He will move in to the last four with the winner of FAA v Fritz joining him.
Image credit: Getty Images
TIE-BREAK LATEST: FRITZ 6-6 RUUD
What a recovery from Fritz from 5-1 down and then 6-4, he scurries to save two match points and force another change of ends.
TIE-BREAK LATEST: FRITZ 1-5 RUUD
It’s lights out tennis and one-way traffic from Ruud. He cannons another brilliant forehand way beyond Taylor’s reach to take a firm charge of this breaker at the change of ends.
FRITZ 3-6 6-4 6-6 RUUD
That’s superb tennis from Ruud. He can feel the heat at 15-15 but stays patient on a backhand strike close to the net before guiding away a tidy volley. A big serve finishes the job and we are heading into a breaker!
FRITZ 3-6 6-4 6-5 RUUD
Full speed ahead to the tie break? Fritz canters to a perfect hold and the pressure returns to Ruud’s shoulders…
FRITZ 3-6 6-4 5-5 RUUD
No case of déjà vu that time. Ruud stays as solid as a rock at 5-4 down this time and reels off a determined love hold.
FRITZ 3-6 6-4 5-4 RUUD
Fritz has a huge slice of luck with a net cord but it’s at 40-0 so not exactly game-changing.
No margin for error from here now…
FRITZ 3-6 6-4 4-4 RUUD
A beauty of a wrong-footing forehand is the pick of the points as Ruud rampages to another clean hold. He shakes his racquet in delight. He really wants this!
FRITZ 3-6 6-4 4-3 RUUD
Casper senses an opportunity but a poor second serve return at 0-30 proves costly as Fritz storms back to dig out a hold with a clinical smash at the net.
FRITZ 3-6 6-4 3-3 RUUD
No such fun and shenanigans at the net this time. It’s far more routine as Ruud eases to a game to 15 to level once more.
FRITZ 3-6 6-4 3-2 RUUD
Shot of the tournament? Fritz lets a 40-15 lead slip and then saves a break point with a stunning, angled volley on the dive. He has to fend off another before somehow scrapping his way out of danger.
FRITZ 3-6 6-4 2-2 RUUD
Still on serve. Who is going to come out on top here? Ruud did all the early running but Fritz has grown into the contest.
FRITZ 3-6 6-4 1-1 RUUD
Ruud responds with a return to form on serve.
FRITZ 3-6 6-4 1-0 RUUD
Casper has a lot of time to decide where he’s going to put a pick-up. Logic says down the line into the space, but he tries to be clever with flick crosscourt and finds the net. He turns to his team, points to the space and screams. Yep, he knows what he should have done and from there Fritz eases to the hold.
SET! - FRITZ 3-6 6-4 RUUD
Casper lands some big serves but the rest of his game is very edgy. He is pressed to deuce and comes unstuck when he picks-up a drop shot but prods long.
Fritz goes on the attack on set point and a tight-looking Ruud slaps a forehand into the net.
All square and into a decider we go!
FRITZ 3-6 5-4 RUUD
Clean holds galore! Fritz bombs down some HUGE serves to keep that pressure on.
FRITZ 3-6 4-4 RUUD
The server reigns supreme here. Ruud rattles through another routine hold and it feels like a tie-break is creeping up on the Set 2 horizon.
FRITZ 3-6 4-3 RUUD
There’s a shake of the racquet and a look to the box from Fritz as he swats away a smash at the net to clock up the hold to 30. He’s been second best for most of this contest but he does have the scoreboard advantage heading into the business end of the set.
FRITZ 3-6 3-3 RUUD
The combination of Ruud’s first serve and that deceptively brutal forehand is doing so much simple damage out there. Fritz has had no answer to it all night and can't make any impact.