2022 Nitto ATP finals live: Key updates as Novak Djokovic takes on Daniil Medvedev
D. Medvedev vs N. Djokovic | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 18.11.2022 | Centre Court
Live
In Progress
D. Medvedev (4)
3
4
N. Djokovic (7)
6
3
DJOKOVIC 6-3 3-4 MEDVEDEV
Nole pays one of the points of the match when he shows that trademark elasticity to do the splits and dig out a sublime lob.
Medvedev responds with strong serving and then clocks up a hold to 30 with a smart serve and volley combo.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 3-3 MEDVEDEV
Still on serve. It’s been an intriguing spectacle with some high calibre tennis, but we’ve not really had an explosion of drama yet.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 1-2 MEDVEDEV
No danger there as Novak cruises on to the board.
It’s another story for Medvedev who has to swat away another break point to keep himself in front on the board.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 1-1 MEDVEDEV
No danger there as Novak cruises on to the board.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 0-1 MEDVEDEV
That’s a strong response from Medvedev as he rampages through a quick-fire hold to earn the scoreboard advantage at the start of Set 2.
SET! – DJOKOVIC 6-3 MEDVEDEV
The five-time champion backs up the break and serves out a 46-minute set, securing it on his second opportunity with a trademark backhand down the line.
Image credit: Getty Images
BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 5-3 MEDVEDEV
There’s the breakthrough and it’s perhaps no surprise that it goes the way of the Serbinator.
Medvedev has game point courtesy of a stunning drop shot but Novak presses him to deuce and lures a break point opportunity via the Russian’s overcooked backhand.
A lengthy backhand-to-backhand exchange ensues and it’s Med who crumbles trying to gauge the right height of the ball from a low position.
DJOKOVIC 4-3 MEDVEDEV
Medvedev has had some joy attacking the Djokovic serve is a few games here, but he can’t quite make an impact on the big points. Djokovic hits clutch mode at deuce as a timely wide ace helps him light the path through a tricky situation.
DJOKOVIC 3-3 MEDVEDEV
Dogged work from Daniil. He wilts under some pressure but survives a break point when his opponent flashes a make-able forehand long. The reprieve is gratefully received and he escapes with a hold from deuce.
DJOKOVIC 3-2 MEDVEDEV
That’s pretty ruthless from Nole. He reaches into the sky to power away a smash an emphatically conclude a love hold that keeps his nose in front.
DJOKOVIC 2-2 MEDVEDEV
There’s a touch of drama as the umpire calls a let due to a technical issue with an Ad board during a point Med won with a sublime drop shot.
Medvedev shrugs it off to cruise through the rest of the game.
DJOKOVIC 2-1 MEDVEDEV
The five-time champion will be happier with that. This time Medvedev can’t make enough impact on the return and the Serb nudges the board in his favour.
DJOKOVIC 1-1 MEDVEDEV
Déjà vu. It’s another lengthy battle that sees Medvedev come through unscathed from deuce. We could be here some time if this carries on!
DJOKOVIC 1-0 MEDVEDEV
It’s a tough old hold for Nole from deuce as Medvedev presses throughout a five-minute tussle.
13.11
READY? PLAY!
Djokovic will serve first.
DID YOU KNOW?
Djoker has a 4-0 record in sets so far this week with the chance of becoming the third player in history to win the Nitto ATP Finals title without dropping a set.
Image credit: Getty Images
13.00
H2H
Djokovic leads the match-up 7-4. They have met at the ATP finals before with Medvedev prevailing 6-3 6-3 in t5he group stage back in 2020.
12.55
GOOD AFTERNOON
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the Nitto ATP finals round-robin clash between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. It’s a showdown between two big names but there’s not too much riding on it with the Russian out and Nole already through to the last four.
The players are due on court from 13.00 GMT.
Image credit: Getty Images