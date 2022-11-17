2022 Nitto ATP finals result: Taylor Fritz defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime in a winner-takes-all clash to book semi-final showdown with Novak Djokovic
F. Auger-Aliassime vs T. Fritz | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 17.11.2022 | Centre Court
Completed
F. Auger-Aliassime (5)
64
77
2
T. Fritz (8)
77
65
6
GAME, SET AND MATCH! – FRITZ 7-6 6-7 6-2 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Fritz breaks again and reaches the last four on his maiden appearance at the ATP finals. He claims a winner takes all contest in two hours and 44 minutes. He will face Novak Djokovic on Saturday.
FRITZ 7-6 6-7 5-2 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Taylor consolidates to love and all of a sudden he is one game from victory and a place in the semi finals.
BREAK! – FRITZ 7-6 6-7 4-2 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Like London buses. Fritz waits all night for a break point and then four come along in the same game. He can’t make the first three count, but does on the fourth!
FRITZ 7-6 6-7 3-2 AUGER-ALIASSIME
It almost feels like the players are keen to get to a breaker too. It’s another rapid hold that gives the crowd little to savour.
FRITZ 7-6 6-7 2-2 AUGER-ALIASSIME
The 1-2 punch off that FAA forehand is a sight to behold for its sheer power and precision. He deploys it to fine effect here to brush aside Fritz’s limited resistance.
FRITZ 7-6 6-7 2-1 AUGER-ALIASSIME
No such concerns for Taylor as he drops just the one point as he rolls through the hold. Shall we just fast forward to the breaker now?
FRITZ 7-6 6-7 1-1 AUGER-ALIASSIME
It’s ultimately disappointment for Fritz. He has a look-in at 0-30 and is outfoxed by a slither at the net at 30-30 before FAA nails a wide ace to wriggle out of danger.
FRITZ 7-6 6-7 1-0 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Taylor laments a long forehand but quickly settles back into the task to secure the scoreboard advantage in the decider.
SET! – FRITZ 7-6 6-7 AUGER-ALIASSIME
What a turnaround! Felix turns on the afterburners from 4-3 down after Fritz double faults. A drive volley and a sumptuous drop shot put FAA in control and he finishes the job with a couple of belting forehands to take the breaker 7-5.
TIE-BREAK LATEST: FRITZ 4-2 FAA
Fritz earns a mini break early on with a blockbusting forehand and then pops away another winner off that wing to lead heading into the change of ends.
FRITZ 7-6 6-6 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Fritz delivers as we all expected he would, finishing off a dominant game with a rasping crosscourt forehand winner. How fast was that?!
FRITZ 7-6 5-6 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Felix does his job- now, will Taylor do his? There’s no doubt the crowd want the thrill of another breaker.
FRITZ 7-6 5-5 AUGER-ALIASSIME
The first sign of trouble on the Fritz serve for quite some time arrives when he flashes a horrible smash long. It offers FAA hope at 30-30, but it doesn’t last long as the Canadian’s backhand can’t live up to the scrutiny and we are all square once more.
FRITZ 7-6 4-5 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Full speed ahead to that tie break? It feels that way right now, but never underestimate the power of the scoreboard pressure deep in a set.
FRITZ 7-6 4-4 AUGER-ALIASSIME
What timing, what technique! Fritz unleashes another sensational crosscourt backhand en route to what feels like an umpteenth love hold.
FRITZ 7-6 3-4 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Fritz is frustrated at a failure to make his mark at 30-15 and from there Felix nudges the board to stay in front as we head into the business end of the set.
FRITZ 7-6 3-3 AUGER-ALIASSIME
That’s too good. Fritz is so strong off both flanks when he has time to dictate from the baseline. He marauds through another perfect hold and thoughts already turn to the possibility of another tie break…
FRITZ 7-6 2-3 AUGER-ALIASSIME
We’ve got first set vibes again. Felix follows suit with a rampant hold to love.
FRITZ 7-6 2-2 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Taylor slaps away a dismissive crosscourt forehand to clinch a clean hold with aplomb.
FRITZ 7-6 1-2 AUGER-ALIASSIME
It’s not been as free-flowing on serve in this set. Felix has another wobble at 15-30 but manages to re-focus in time to avert any danger and push the board in his favour.