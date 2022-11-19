2022 Nitto ATP finals live: five-time champion Novak Djokovic faces the USA’s Taylor Fritz in the first semi final of the day
N. Djokovic vs T. Fritz | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 19.11.2022 | Centre Court
Live
In Progress
N. Djokovic (7)
4
T. Fritz (8)
5
DJOKOVIC 4-4 FRITZ
Djokovic hasn’t been happy with the last couple of games and keeps gesturing and muttering to his coaching team. It doesn’t prevent him from holding here but you sense Taylor needs to try and take advantage now before Novak sorts his troubles out.
DJOKOVIC 3-4 FRITZ
Djokovic flashes a forehand long at 0-30 and allows Fritz to scramble back and reel off four points in a row to nudge the board in his favour heading into the business end of the set.
BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 3-3 FRITZ
Well, that wasn’t in the Djokovic script! The Serb throws in a very wobbly game, missing a forehand attempt up the line into the net before lashing a make-able crosscourt backhand wide on break point. All square once more!
BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 3-2 FRITZ
Djokovic steps on the metal and Taylor can’t live with him. Patience and slice seem to be a key tactic for the Serb as he breaks to love with a thumping forehand.
DJOKOVIC 2-2 FRITZ
Taylor earns a roar of approval from the crowd with a blockbusting forehand winner, but it comes at 40-15 down and isn’t enough to help him make any further inroads into the game.
DJOKOVIC 1-2 FRITZ
Fritz’s serve has been a feature of his impressive maiden appearance at this tournament, but there are suggestions Djokovic has the belief he can pick it apart. The Serb threatens at 30-30 but can’t muster much from there as the American throws down the hammer.
DJOKOVIC 1-1 FRITZ
It’s far more straightforward for Djokovic as he clocks up a clean hold with the minimum of fuss.
DJOKOVIC 0-1 FRITZ
It’s a nervy start from Taylor as he struggles to find his range off the backhand. Djokovic probes at 15-30 but after a lengthy exchange he drags a forehand wide.
The Serb keeps the heat on at deuce but can’t carve out the opportunity and the American eventually prevails.
13.11
HERE WE GO!
Fritz won the toss and is about to get us underway by serving first.
13.05
13.00
12.55
H2H
This is their sixth meeting. Djokovic has won four of their previous encounters in straight sets but did need to pull it out of the bag to prevail in five when he appeared injured during an Australian Open battle back in 2020.
12.50
GOOD AFTERNOON
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the Nitto ATP finals semi-final clash between five-time champion Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz. The players are due on court from 13.00 GMT.
