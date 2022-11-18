2022 Nitto ATP finals live: Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Andrey Rublev in winner-takes-all battle for last-four spot
S. Tsitsipas vs A. Rublev | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 18.11.2022 | Centre Court
Live
In Progress
S. Tsitsipas (2)
6
0
A. Rublev (6)
3
1
TSITSIPAS 6-3 0-1 RUBLEV
Rublev comes under the cosh as Tsitsipas moves 0-30 up courtesy of some venomous hitting off the forehand.
The Russian rallies but then has to dig deep from deuce to ensure he starts Set 2 on a positive note.
SET! - TSITSIPAS 6-3 RUBLEV
Take a bow, Stef. The Greek concludes an excellent set of tennis as he serves out the opener to love in just 33 minutes.
TSITSIPAS 5-3 RUBLEV
Andrey enjoys the extra fizz of the new balls and lands a quartet of first serves to pose the serve-out question.
TSITSIPAS 5-2 RUBLEV
How impressive has Tsitsipas been so far? The Greek marauds through another clean hold, finishing it off with a crunching forehand up the line.
TSITSIPAS 4-2 RUBLEV
Rublev scurries from side to side but it’s all in vain on the opening point as Stef bosses him at the net.
The Russian’s move does improve though as some hefty serves and a brutal forehand help him to snare a much-needed game.
TSITSIPAS 4-1 RUBLEV
Red-hot stuff from Stef. He consolidates in real style, gliding away a beauty of a volley to seal a game to love.
Meanwhile, Andrey looks like he is about to cry and hurls his racquet to the floor in irritation.
BREAK! – TSITSIPAS 3-1 RUBLEV
That’s superb resistance from Tsitsipas. He grits his way back into a game that looked lost and refuses to go away from deuce. Rublev has chances to see it out but after what felt like an eternity, he was undone by a crosscourt forehand winner on Stef’s second break point.
TSITSIPAS 2-1 RUBLEV
That was all about the first serve as Stef cruised through without breaking sweat.
TSITSIPAS 1-1 RUBLEV
Tsitsipas threatens at 30-30 after a rasping return to Rublev’s feet but the Russian responds with an ace down the T and anther hefty delivery to get on the board.
TSITSIPAS 1-0 RUBLEV
Stefanos starts in real style as he sweeps a crosscourt backhand pass beyond the stranded Rublev. The Russian retorts with a return winner up the line before some big serves and a tidy volley seal the game for the Greek.
20.11
READY? PLAY!
Tsitsipas will serve first.
20.05
TIME FOR THE WARM UP!
The players are on court and running through their pre-match routines.
20.00
EARLIER TODAY....
Novak Djokovic somehow overcome visible struggles in a gruelling encounter with Daniil Medvedev as he preserved his unbeaten record at the 2022 ATP Finals.
Djokovic overcomes shaking and struggles to down Medvedev in epic
19.55
H2H
This will be their 11th encounter with Tsitsipas leading the match-up 6-4.
19.50
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the Nitto ATP finals clash between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev in a winner-takes-all battle for a last-four spot. The players are due on court from 20.00 GMT.
Image credit: Getty Images