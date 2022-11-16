Novak Djokovic cruised past an irate Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-1 to book his place in the last four of the ATP Finals in Turin.

Djokovic looked in fine fettle throughout, but especially in the second set where he simply ran away with proceedings, leaving Rublev with no answers.

Ad

Both players, Djokovic especially, were effective on serve in the opening few games, with few alarms as the score ticked to three games apiece.

Tennis Djokovic in Dubai, Nadal in South America: Who's playing where in off-season? 4 HOURS AGO

Rublev had a look at the Serbian's serve in game seven, but Djokovic snuffed that out and sealed the game with an ace - his sixth already of the Red Group rubber - to go 4-3 ahead.

Rublev repeated that trick in his next service game, closing the game out with an unreturnable down the T having been taken to deuce by the 21-time major winner.

It was continuing to be nip and tuck, with Rublev, who beat Daniil Medvedev in his first group game, looking purposeful from the back of the court.

But once again Djokovic's serve got him to 5-4 ahead, firing down another ace on game point.

The remarkably similar pattern continued as Rublev was in a spot of bother at 15-30 following an errant forehand, but two aces got him to game point.

Djokovic, however, forced another forehand error, and he was suddenly two points from the opening set.

Worse was to follow for Rublev, who slammed his racket into the floor after skewing a backhand wide that gave Djokovic a set point. And when the Serbian fired a beautiful backhand return down the line, that was the set 6-4.

Rublev's rage continued, firing a ball into the court as he looked stunned by the turnaround that left him with it all to do.

Having earned that break, Djokovic had the advantage of serving first in the second and he got on the board untroubled, before then going 2-0 ahead with a break as the match looked like quickly slipping away from Rublev.

2-0 became 3-0 with another Djokovic hold, before his opponent belatedly found his range to bring it back to 3-1.

At this stage of the match, Djokovic's first-serve points won percentage was at an astonishing 96%, and he rattled off another game to go two from victory.

Watched by his children, the Serbian looked dialled in and he brought up two more break points in the next as he looked to wrap things up. And he only needed one, forcing Rublev to net a routine forehand.

Djokovic served it out thereafter to secure his 11th career semi-final at the season-ending event.

Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Medvedev in the other Red Group match, later on Wednesday.

--

Stream the 2023 Australian Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

ATP Finals Opinion: Nadal's hopes of ever winning the ATP Finals look slim 5 HOURS AGO