It says a little something about Rafael Nadal’s usual end-of-season fitness that he has qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals 15 times but only played it 10 times. It says a little more that in three of his last four appearances at the tournament he has failed to make it out of the group stage.

This is clearly not Nadal’s best time of the season, it never has been.

Indoor hard courts are his least successful surface and over the last four or five years, he has rarely made it to the ATP Finals unscathed, without some niggle or injury that has at least hampered his play in some way. This year was no different; a rib injury at Indian Wells, a foot problem in Rome, and an abdominal injury in the summer that seems to have taken longer than expected to recover from. He arrived at the ATP Finals having played just one singles match in the last two months.

And his lack of competitive action has shown.

Over the last 12 months Nadal has shown that it is foolhardy to ever write him off: his Australian Open victory came after four months off the tour, and he was a doubt to play the French Open following his foot issues in Rome, but still won for a 14th time. Even at Wimbledon, he made the semi-finals despite zero competitive preparation on grass.

But it now looks increasingly unlikely that Nadal will ever win the ATP Finals, which is the biggest trophy missing from his sizable collection.

This is perhaps not too controversial a statement. Even at his peak Nadal was not regularly challenging at the ATP Finals – in 2009 and 2011 he went a combined 1-5 in the group stage, and he has only made the final twice in 2010 and 2013. He did make the semis in 2020 but was overpowered in three sets by Daniil Medvedev, despite changing tactics with a slice-heavy approach.

The court speed is one challenge for Nadal.

Medvedev described the courts in Turin as the “fastest of the year” following his opening loss to Andrey Rublev. A fast surface should suit a flat hitter like Medvedev, but Nadal, with his heavy top-spin shots, has never been at his most effective on such courts. His win percentage at the ATP Finals is just 55.6%, which is obviously skewed in comparison to other events due to the high-level competition from the start, but is still way down against most of his Big Four rivals (Djokovic’s is 70.7%, Roger Federer’s is 77.6%, Andy Murray’s is 59.3%).

On indoor hard courts in general his win percentage is 68.8%. That’s Nadal's lowest on all surfaces and even his record on outdoor hard courts is significantly better at 80.1%.

Nadal summed up his difficulties after his opening defeat at the ATP Finals against Taylor Fritz. “In most of the points of the match I was in a defensive position, and he was in an offensive position…I was not able to handle his power.”

So what can Nadal do to combat the power coming his way? At this stage of his career probably not much.

“He is wiser and a better player than before but the legs are not the same, so he has to adapt to find a way to be competitive against these guys.”

Given his career record at this stage of the season, it seems unlikely that he is going to find anything extra to improve his chances against players who hit the ball much flatter than he does and can win more free points with their serve.

Auger-Aliassime won 18 of 19 first-serve points in the opening set against Nadal, who is not getting near to that number on his own serve. Nadal won 72% of his first-serve points over the match, which is the lowest at the tournament so far. He didn’t manage an ace until he was 5-3 down in the second set. Nadal has never had the very best serve in the game, but the lack of easy points against opponents like Fritz and Auger-Aliassime, both good servers, put him at a disadvantage.

Nadal's serve may improve as he continues to get healthier, but it will probably never be a weapon on indoor hard courts.

Nadal is not alone in finding the ATP Finals a tough event later in his career. Even Djokovic and Federer have seen their success at the season-ending tournament dwindle.

Federer’s last victory at the tournament was as a 30-year-old in 2011, making him the oldest winner of the ATP Finals. Djokovic has not won the ATP Finals since 2015, losing in the semi-finals for the last two seasons to Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev. If Djokovic wins the title this year at 35 he would be the oldest champion by some distance.

But while Djokovic has looked at his best on indoor hard courts over the last few months, might there come a time when Nadal opts to write off the back end of the season? In 2018 he didn’t play again after the US Open due to injury and in 2021 he was out of action from early August. When he returned in 2019 he made the final of the Australian Open without dropping a set and went on to win the French Open and US Open. This year he came back and reeled off 20 wins in a row, including the Australian Open.

Perhaps that will be part of Nadal’s evolution; prioritising different sections of the season. If it does come down to that then the days of Nadal being a contender at the ATP Finals are surely over.