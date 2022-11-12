After a historic 2022, Rafael Nadal admits he will need to be at his best to add the Nitto ATP Finals title to his trophy cabinet.

Nadal won the Australian and French Opens this year, taking his total number of Grand Slam wins to 22. He also won the Melbourne Summer Set and Mexican Open. Nadal described 2022 as "unforgettable" in the build-up to the Finals in Turin.

He continued: "The year has been a dream year in terms of results. After coming back from five months injury last year, so in terms of that it has been unforgettable."

The Spanish legend conceded that his body is feeling the effects of a tough year, but insisted that only his victories will endure, saying: "At the end what will stay is the results and in 2022 I achieved more than what I ever dreamed."

Now though, Nadal is focused on adding one more title with victory in Turin.

Nadal has twice been beaten in the finals, by Roger Federer in 2010 and Novak Djokovic in 2013, but has never finished as champion.

That is something he means to change this year, but knows it will not be easy.

He said: "I don't know if it's the right time -- always it's the right time to win it. I was not able to make it for such a long career. Let's see what happens."

Nadal has landed in a group with Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Taylor Fritz.

The Spaniard previewed the tournament with his typical humility and circumspection, saying: "Best eight players of the world. All the matches are tough. It's not a margin of error here. I need to play at my highest level since the very beginning so let's see. All opponents are a big challenge. If you're not playing at the top of your level then the chances are almost zero. "

The current World No. 2 is also keeping one eye on the year-end top spot in the ATP Rankings. Victory in Turin would return him to that lofty position. Nadal was proud to still be fighting for the No. 1 spot, saying: "That's great, that means I did a lot of things well during the season."

