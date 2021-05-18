Roger Federer was disappointed with aspects of his performance after losing at the Geneva Open, saying he "expects better” from himself.

Playing only his second tournament of the year after undergoing two knee surgeries, Federer had been hoping to build up match fitness ahead of the summer.

"It’s good to be back on the court, but then you lost a match like this and you’re down. It never feels great. I was looking forward to playing here, no doubt about it," said Federer.

"I expect better from myself. I feel like in practice I’ve been playing better, even in practice here. But then again as we know, matches are a different animal. I’ve got my work cut out there."

Federer is next set to play at the French Open, which starts on May 30, before he switches his attention to the grass season.

He said it would be "wrong" to think he can challenge for the title in Paris, and instead plans to look at where he can improve over the next few weeks.

"This is the process I need to go through. I can't get too down on myself.

"I need to go back to the drawing board and talk to the team and say 'what's the plan here for the next 10 days? What did they see from the outside that maybe I didn't see and feel? There's going to be a lot of conversations."

Federer has won a record eight Wimbledon titles and has already said that remains his "huge goal" this season.

"Really, the season starts on the grass," he added.

'That's my focus' - Federer reveals upcoming schedule

"Roland Garros is not the goal. The goal is the grass, so I still have time. What's important is the next few weeks, regardless if you play tournaments or not, it's if you're back on the tour, practising with top guys, going through the rhythm. This is how you then start taking better decisions."

Federer, 39, made his return to action earlier this year at the Qatar Open, where he won one match.

Against Andujar he was broken at the end of the first set but then seemed to be finding his groove as he levelled the match and broke in the final set. The match slipped away from him though as he lost four games in a row to bow out.

"People expect a lot from me and I have high expectations for myself," he said.

"So when I walk out of a match and feel I could have played so much better, it feels strange and it's disappointing. I’m disappointed for the tournament more than anything.

"I wish I could have stayed around and played some more matches for the people here because the atmosphere still is, considering [the circumstances], very good, and they seemed very happy to see me here.”

