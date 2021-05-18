Roger Federer crashed out 6-4 4-6 6-4 in the last 16 of the Geneva Open to Spain's Pablo Andujar.

There was little between Federer and Andujar in the opening set, with no break points until the 10th game. It was Andujar who created the first opportunity and took it to win the set.

Federer hit back quickly in the second set as he broke to move 2-1 ahead, in a match he was using to prepare for the French Open having used the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to undergo knee surgery while protecting his ranking.

The world No 8 showed some neat touches around the court as he held serve to level the match at one-set all 6-4, despite a potentially worrying weakness in his first serve landing only a touch over 60% of the time.

Federer built on his advantage when he broke to go 2-1 ahead after some spirited resistance from the Spaniard, and the pair then held their serves to reach 4-3, leaving the former world number one just two games from the last eight.

It was at that point that Andujar attempted to spring another surprise as he was able to break back and move 5-4 ahead and put the pressure on Federer, who had to ride out two break points, only to fall at the death when his serve failed him again, and Andjuar exploited the weakness for an impressive upset.

