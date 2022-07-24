Casper Ruud battled to come back from a set behind to beat Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 in Gstaad on Sunday to retain the Swiss Open title.

Berrettini appeared to be in control of the final after winning the opening set and carved out the only three break points of the second, but Ruud conjured up a turnaround to win the second-set tie-break.

Ad

Ruud went on to dominate the third set with his high-powered forehand to claim his ninth ATP Tour title.

ATP Gstaad 'When I retire I can catch up on all the alcohol I've been missing' - Ruud after Swiss Open title 2 HOURS AGO

“I changed [things] up a little bit in the third set especially, which helped, Ruud said after the match. “The games and the points go by here fast. If you are not ready and focussed, you can get broken or you can break, because the conditions allow you to.

“So it was key for me to hold my serve, I did that in the second set. Saving those break points was very important for me and everything went in my favour in the tie-break. So that was a bit fortunate. I just tried to keep that momentum going in the third set and I was able to get a break and play better and better throughout the third set.”

Sunday’s win stretched the 23-year-old's record in Switzerland to 16-0, where not only has he retained the Swiss Open title this term, but also won the last two editions of the Gonet Geneva Open.

Highlights: Ruud battles back to beat Berrettini and retain Swiss Open title

“I guess the Swiss crowd helps me a lot, Switzerland is a country with a lot of history now in tennis, winning a lot of grand slams with of course Roger (Federer) and Stan (Wawrinka) the last 18, 19 years, so they’ve been an inspiration to, I think everyone around the world including myself.

“They have been able to come from a small country, sort of like Norway, we’re not a very big country, but yeah everything about Switzerland reminds me a little bit like Norway, except that you pay less taxes here!"

Ruud, in good spirits after the match, admitted there won’t be much room for celebration.

“There’s not too much time to celebrate but I always told myself that when someday the career is done I can catch up with all the alcohol I have been missing for these 17, 18 years hopefully if I have a long career, so let’s see how that goes.

“I don’t really drink too much alcohol, even though I have a girlfriend who pushes me a little bit to enjoy some wine here and there, and I’m starting to get a little bit more taste of it!”

ATP Gstaad Highlights: Ruud battles back to beat Berrettini and retain Swiss Open title 2 HOURS AGO