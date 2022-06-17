Nick Kyrgios was ever the entertainer as he sailed into the semi-finals of ATP Halle with a straight-sets win over Pablo Carreno Busta.

Both players opened with service games to love, but it was Kyrgios who was the first to apply any major pressure, although he missed two opportunities to break in the third game.

When his next chance came to put himself ahead in the tie, the Australian took it emphatically. With the scores level at 2-2, Kyrgios broke Carreno Busta’s serve to love. In true Kyrgios style, he rubbed his advantage in even further, by playing a shot between his legs during the break point rally.

From then on, the players traded service games, with the Spaniard fighting hard to draw level, but Kyrgios held on, wrapping up the first set 6-4.

Carreno Busta would have been desperate to come out fighting in the second set, but he was soon up against it - losing his opening service game with Kyrgios breaking at the third attempt.

After holding twice, Kyrgios brought the finish line into sight by breaking to take a 4-1 lead in the second.

The game played out to serve, with the eccentric 27-year-old progressing with a dominant display.

In the semi-finals, Kyrgios will meet the winner of Hubert Hurkacz against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev is through after battling past Roberto Bautista Agut.

The Russian did not have things all his own way, though. Medvedev showed his class in the opening set, taking it 6-2, but rode his luck in the second.

His Spanish opponent was made to regret throwing away six break-point opportunities throughout the set, as Medvedev went on to take the second 6-4, and seal his place in the last four.

He will face Germany’s Oscar Otte next, after the 28-year-old came from a set down to beat eighth seed Karen Khachanov.

