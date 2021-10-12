Cameron Norrie beat 15th seed Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the last 16 at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells for the first time.

The British No 2 won 6-4 5-7 6-3 in nearly three hours to set up a clash with American Tommy Paul, who upset fourth seed Andrey Rublev in three sets.

Andy Murray is the only other Brit remaining in the draw following Dan Evans’ loss to Diego Schwartzman . Murray faces Alexander Zverev on Tuesday evening.

Norrie fought back from 3-1 down to claim the opening set against Bautista Agut, winning five of the last six games and saving a break point at 5-4 before clinching it.

The pair traded breaks at the start of the second set and Norrie had to fend off set points at 4-5 down.

However, the British No 2 fell 0-40 behind in his next service game and couldn’t recover.

He made the perfect start to the final set, though, breaking in the first game and never looking back.

Bautista Agut had two break points in the sixth game and couldn’t take either as Norrie closed out an impressive win.

