Cameron Norrie booked a spot in his first ever Masters 1000 final as he bolstered his bid to make the ATP Tour finals in Turin with an impressive win over Grigor Dimitrov.

The 26-year-old, whose run at Indian Wells will see him become the British number one on Monday, edged out the Bulgarian 6-2 6-4 in just one hour and 27 minutes.

It means Norrie is now 11th in the ATP race to Turin and could move to within 125 points of Hubert Hurkacz, who currently holds the last qualifying spot, if he can beat either Taylor Fritz or Nikoloz Basilashvili in Sunday’s final.

Norrie made a brilliant start as a crisp forehand up the line paved the way for him to break Dimitrov in the very first game of the contest.

It set the tone for the remainder of the opening set as the Brit’s relentless focus and awkward style proved too hot to handle for the world number 28. Norrie broke Dimitrov three times as the Bulgarian’s slew of unforced errors and sluggish openings to his service games proved his undoing, allowing Norrie to serve out to love in just 32 minutes.

Dimitrov, the 2017 ATP World Tour finals winner, attempted to reset as Set 2 commenced but could not escape another testing examination of his serve, eventually succumbing on a fourth break point to allow Norrie to continue his charge.

The Brit’s tactic of targeting his opponent’s one-handed backhand with his high-bouncing, heavy topspin forehand was the key to his success as he swept aside a break back point to maintain his lead at 3-1.

Dimitrov, who had already hit back from a set down against both Daniil Medvedev and Hurkacz earlier this week, improved as the match wore on and pressed hard to secure the break back, but Norrie refused to buckle.

The No.21 seed kept coming up with clutch tennis in tense moments and ensured he will break into the world’s top 20 next week by serving out the match to love for what is undoubtedly the biggest victory of his life.

