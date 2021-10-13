Andy Murray does not believe he would “deserve” to play next month’s David Cup Finals and suggested he would skip the competition even if selected.

The Briton saw his Indian Wells run come to an end on Tuesday night when losing 6-4 7-6 (7-4) to world No 4 Alexander Zverev.

Murray was integral to Great Britain’s 2015 Davis Cup success, but said he felt the toll of his 2019 exploits when suffering a bruised hip in Madrid two years ago.

ATP Indian Wells Zverev edges to victory against a battling Murray 8 HOURS AGO

"I've given a lot to the Davis Cup, and sometimes to my own detriment physically," Murray told BBC Sport.

"The same thing happened last time I played Davis Cup at the end of 2019. I know there was coronavirus, but I was struggling with that really up until September time the following year."

Murray is set to drop to the 170-marker in the ATP rankings despite signs his game is improving.

The 34-year-old, currently ranked No 121, overcame 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells and did not give third seed Zverev an easy ride , but he does not feel he would warrant a spot in captain Leon Smith's GB squad.

GB face France and the Czech Republic in the group stages November 27 and 28, with the competition concluding on December 5 – three weeks before players would have to leave for the Australian Open.

"I also don't feel right now I would be playing, either," he added. "Obviously that would be up to Leon, but I'm not sure I deserve to play in that team.

"Cam [Norrie] and Dan [Evans] have had a great year. Liam Broady's in and around the top 100 now and we've got very strong doubles as well.

Right now, I'm not planning on playing the Davis Cup and with the late finish to it, and early departure to Australia, with my schedule between now and the end of the year, I am going to have to rest and take a break and give my body a chance to breathe.

"And I want to make sure in the off season I get to spend as much time with my family as I can because I have been away from that recently and that will be case when I go to Australia as well."

Murray is ruing his own consistency after the defeat to Zverev, which prompted a one-word tweet of “F***” to signal his own disappointment despite falling to one of the best players on tour.

“I don’t think I played well today. I mean, there’s a lot of mistakes. There was some good stuff in there, but it was mixed in with bad,” Murray said.

“There was no sort of, like, consistency, I don’t think. My average level was just not really there today. It was either good or bad. Yeah, I wouldn’t put that down as playing really well.

“The decision making is not great in the important moments still. They are sort of the moments that I was always - I think for the most part – very strong in, and I haven’t been this year. So disappointed with that.”

Meanwhile, Zverev suggested Murray played potentially his best match since his hip surgery, with the German delighted to get his first win over the former world No 1.

Indian Wells : Day 5 Round 3 - Zverev v Murray Highlights Image credit: Eurosport

"He's the only one of the Big Four that I hadn't beaten yet, so I'm happy that I've done it," he said.

"I always stayed in the match, even though I was down a break in both sets. I always knew I had a chance. The second set was an extremely high level from both of us. It could have gone both ways.

"It was a fantastic match. Andy played extremely well, maybe as well as he's played since the [hip] surgery. I hope he continues playing the same way, because tennis did miss him for a long time and it's good to have him back."

ATP Indian Wells Indian Wells as it happened - Murray beaten by Zverev in huge clash 20 HOURS AGO