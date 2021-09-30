Andy Murray will play the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells for the first time since 2017 after getting a wildcard for the tournament.

The former world No 1 has not played the Masters 1000 for several seasons, having spent the last few years carefully managing his return from injury.

Murray’s best showing in Indian Wells came in 2015 when he made the semi-finals, and he will look to improve upon that as part of his rehabilitation and return to top level tennis.

Murray is currently playing in the San Diego Open and faces second seed Casper Ruud in the early hours of Friday morning UK time.

Former women’s world No 1 Kim Clijsters and two-time champion at Indian Wells has also been given a wildcard.

The tournament, which has been postponed from March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held October 4-17.

