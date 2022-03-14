Tommy Paul recorded the biggest victory of his career to send Alexander Zverev crashing out of Indian Wells in what was the No. 3 seed’s first match since being handed a suspended eight-week ban.

Zverev was cleared to play at the BNP Paribas Open despite calls for him to be suspended after striking the umpire's chair in Acapulco.

After receiving a bye into the second round, Zverev was a break up in the final set of his match against Paul, but the American rallied to win the tie-break and seal a 6-2 4-6 7-6(2) victory.

Zverev goes down as the biggest scalp of Paul’s career to date, and the 24-year-old – who is currently a career-high No. 39 in the world – was delighted with his level against the German, as well as his “aggressive” tactics as highlighted by the numerous return winners off his opponent’s second serve.

“I played a really high level today,” Paul said, with Zverev winning just 35 per cent of points on his second serve.

“Last time I played him I think I played well and put pressure on him, so I knew how I wanted to play him, and I came out and executed it well.

“I got lucky a little bit in the end, but I played well when it came down to the breaker, so I’m happy with my performance.

“I never felt out of the match. My gameplan in the tie-break was to play more aggressive than I did the whole match, and see if he comes up with the goods. When I come to the net, see if he comes up with big passing shots, and if he did that, then too good. That was my process.

Paul, who beat No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev at last year’s Indian Wells, is eager to break into the top 10 himself.

“I’ve been playing well, practicing well and working hard. I’m happy to be here, I always play well here, last year I played really well so I don’t know—sometimes when you play well somewhere you come back and kind of carry that momentum,” Paul added.

“The fans really support [the American players] here, and that’s why we all love it. It feels like a real home tournament.

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts as he loses a point to Tommy Paul Image credit: Getty Images

“I would hope that I can be in the Top 10. That’s what it takes, you’ve got to beat more Top 10 players and I played well today, so I’m happy.”

Paul was recently beaten by Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals of the Mexican Open, and lost his semi-final to Cameron Norrie at the Delray Beach Open.

His solitary ATP title to date came in Stockholm last year, where he recorded wins over Taylor Fritz, Andy Murray and Frances Tiafoe before beating Denis Shapovalov in the final.

