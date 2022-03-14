Gael Monfils upset world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev to reach the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Monfils came from a set down to beat an increasingly frustrated Medvedev 4-6 6-3 6-1.

Russia’s Medvedev was playing his first tournament since replacing Novak Djokovic at the top of the world rankings, but his early exit means he will give the world No. 1 ranking back to the Serbian on March 21.

Medvedev can retake top spot with a run to the semi-finals at the upcoming Miami Open, where Djokovic is not playing as he is not vaccinated so is unable to travel to the United States.

Medvedev won 10 points in a row against Monfils to clinch the opening set, breaking to love at 4-4 and then serving it out in the next game.

Monfils saved a break point in the first game of the second set – and won a point with an underarm serve – before breaking Medvedev to lead 3-1.

Although the Russian hit back to level the set at 3-3, he was then broken again and Monfils won three games in a row to force a decider, winning the set with an underarm serve.

Medvedev grew increasingly frustrated as he was broken to start the third set.

He smashed his racquet on the floor after being broken again for 3-0 and could not raise his level to get back into the match as Monfils closed out a memorable win.

Alcaraz hit 29 winners as he blasted his way to victory over Bautista Agut.

Alcaraz, 18, broke twice in the first set as he overpowered and outhit his fellow Spaniard, who he played Davis Cup alongside earlier this month.

Watched by coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, Alcaraz continued to impress in the second set on offence and defence, dropping just 12 points. Alcaraz is now 10-1 for the season.

Rafael Nadal faces British No. 2 Dan Evans later in the evening on Monday.

