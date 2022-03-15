There were more fireworks after Nick Kyrgios beat Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4 at Indian Wells.

The pair have history, both on and off the court.

The Norwegian labelled the Australian an “idiot on the court” after Kyrgios was defaulted for throwing a chair during an Italian Open clash three years ago. Ruud went as far as to call for Kyrgios to be banned from the sport for six months.

Kyrgios hit back on social media, saying, amongst other things, that Ruud was “boring af”.

And, thus, their meeting at Indian Wells was hotly anticipated. Kyrgios, currently ranked 132nd in the world, made light work of Ruud, efficiently taking the two break points he crafted to win in one hour and 16 minutes.

There were, despite their fraught relationship, no flashpoints during the match and things appeared cordial at the net.

However, Kyrgios took the opportunity to make his point when he sat down after the match, looking at the camera and saying:

“I hear no talking now. None. F****** none.”

Next up for the Australian is Jannik Sinner, who beat Benjamin Bonzi in the round of 32.

World No. 28 Monfils will next face Carlos Alcaraz, who underlined his potential as a future star with a scintillating 6-2 6-1 win over 15th seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Russia’s Medvedev was playing his first tournament since replacing Novak Djokovic at the top of the world rankings, but his early exit means he will give the world No. 1 ranking back to the Serbian on March 21.

