Nick Kyrgios says he is now feeling “comfortable in his own skin” after breezing past Sebastian Baez at the Indian Wells Masters.

Covid-19 and injury has hampered his progress in the last couple of years, by now appears to be back to his best after securing 6-4, 6-0 win over Baez that took only one hour and 12 minutes.

“I’m just excited to be back at this tournament. It has been a couple of years [since playing at Indian Wells] because of the [coronavirus] pandemic and taking time off to get my mind and body right,” he said in quotes published by Tennis 365.

“My body feels as good as it has ever felt. I feel like I’m moving and playing really well. It’s good to be back.”

Kyrgios has enjoyed a fine start to 2022 after winning the Australian Open men’s doubles alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis , and highlighted the tremendous support he is receiving from his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

“I was really struggling. I wasn’t happy,” he added.

“The tennis world wanted me to be a certain player, and I was trying to be something that I wasn’t for so many years. It put me in a dark place. I was letting people down, I fell out with my family. It was tough.

“One day I looked in the mirror and said that this isn’t the type of person that I’m trying to be. And now I’m a completely different person. I’m comfortable in my own skin, I’m not trying to please anyone. I’m not trying to be anyone else.

“I’m Nick Kyrgios and I just go out there and play and have fun and if I win, I win and if I lose, I lose.

“Life is good.”

Kyrgios resumes his Indian Wells campaign with a round of 64 clash against Federico Delbonis from Argentina, with the winner projected to meet Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud in round three.

