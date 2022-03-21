Taylor Fritz won the biggest title of his career to sensationally snap a visibly struggling Rafael Nadal’s perfect start to 2022 at Indian Wells.

The Spaniard was the red-hot favourite heading into the final but saw his 20-match streak come to an astonishing halt as the number 20 seed claimed a 6-3 7-6 victory to become the first American to lift the trophy since Andre Agassi in 2001.

Fritz, who will climb to a career-high number 13 in the world as a result of his desert run, had been struggling with an ankle injury following his semi-final triumph over Andrey Rublev, but it was Nadal who was the one clearly ailing from the start of this contest.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion picked up a pectoral problem late in his epic triumph over Carlos Alcaraz and he cut a forlorn and somewhat lost figure throughout the opening set.

Fritz stormed through his defences on a fourth break point in the first game and breezed into a 5-1 lead in the blink of an eye as Nadal lacked his usual energy and power.

The three-time champion somehow dragged a break back but the 24-year-old American was not to be denied and he unlocked the Spaniard’s serve for a third time to take a bizarre and underwhelming opener in 39 minutes.

Nadal left court to speak to the doctor and receive some treatment and when he returned for Set 2 there was more urgency to his play. The pair exchanged breaks before a lengthy fifth game saw Fritz save four break points on his way to a plucky hold.

Nadal pressed for a breakthrough at 4-4 and conjured up a break point with a crosscourt pass to end a lung-busting 36-shot rally. However, he could not convert and received a massage prior to serving to stay in the title.

The 36-time Masters 1000 winner is no stranger to pressure moments and he needed all of his experience to fend off championship point before Fritz hit clutch mode to save two break points and pile more pressure Nadal’s way.

The Mallorcan stood firm to force the breaker and looked to take control with a mini break to lead 5-4. However, he inexplicably hammered a drive volley well wide and then miscued on a forehand leaving Fritz to claim the breaker 7-5 on his second match point.

It concluded a thrilling two hour and seven minute final and saw Fritz become the youngest BNP Paribas Open men’s singles champion since Djokovic at the age of 23, in 2011 and the youngest American to win the Indian Wells men’s singles title since Michael Chang, 24, in 1996.

