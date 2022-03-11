The Scot, as has been typical of him on many occasions, made hard work of the victory as Daniel put him to the sword early in the contest.

But he dug in against a player who toppled him in the second round of the Australian Open to claim a 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory.

The win was Murray’s 700th as a professional, albeit he sits well adrift of the big three of Roger Federer (1251), Rafael Nadal (1043) and Novak Djokovic (991).

Injuries have hit Murray hard in recent years, but he is back competing at a high level and says he has more to achieve at the age of 34.

“I did well to fight back in that one,” Murray said. “Taro is playing really well.

“It is a target I set myself at the end of last year. Happy to achieve it. There are not many guys who have managed to do that.

“With everything that has gone on in the past few years, I could have been well beyond 700 but I kept fighting and got there and now have got to try and reach another target, another milestone. But this is a good one.”

With Djokovic absent due to not being vaccinated against coronavirus, Murray’s section of the draw has opened up in Indian Wells but he is not looking further than Alexander Bublik.

“Originally Novak was the seed, Grigor [Dimitrov] is a top player,” Murray said. “Novak not being here opens up an opportunity in the section, but I have Bublik next and he has had a very good start to the season and is not an easy guy to play.”

