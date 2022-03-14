Rafael Nadal beat Dan Evans in straight sets to reach the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open and extend his unbeaten run to 17 matches.
World No. 4 Nadal came from a break down to win 7-5 6-3 and become the first man to reach 400 singles wins at ATP Masters events.
Nadal will next face Denis Shapovalov or Reilly Opelka.
The Spaniard fought back from the brink in his opening match of the tournament against Sebastian Korda and again had to rally after falling 3-1 behind in the first set against Evans.
Nadal levelled at 4-4, leaping and pumping his fist in celebration after breaking back.
Evans held to love in his next service game and had a break point at 5-5 which Nadal saved with an excellent backhand volley.
Nadal then moved 0-40 ahead in the next game and took the set when Evans double faulted.
He took further control of the contest with a break early in the second set as he moved 3-0 ahead.
Evans saw a break point saved after some fine scrambling from Nadal and that was to be the Brit's only opportunity in the set as the world No. 4 closed out the win in just under two hours.
Earlier in the day, Gael Monfils upset new world No.1 Daniil Medvedev to reach the last 16.
Monfils came from a set down to beat an increasingly frustrated Medvedev 4-6 6-3 6-2.
Medvedev will now lose the No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic next week, although he can reclaim it by making the semi-finals of the Miami Open.
Monfils faces Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16 after he swept past fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 6-1.
Nick Kyrgios faces Casper Ruud in a hotly-anticipated match in the early hours of Tuesday. The first meeting between the pair ended in chaotic scenes and they have traded barbs on social media since.
