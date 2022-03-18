Nadal extended his winning streak in 2022 to 19 matches with a three-set win over Kyrgios at Indian Wells , who smashed his racquet into the ground in fury after the match – sending it down the court and forcing a ball boy to take evasive action.

It came less than a month after Alexander Zverev’s shocking outburst at the Acapulco Open in Mexico . Zverev was widely condemned for smashing umpire Alessandro Germani’s chair with his racquet after a doubles defeat, narrowly missing his feet. Zverev was handed a suspended eight-week ban and a suspended $25,000 (£19,000) fine.

While admitting he did not see the Kyrgios incident, which happened when the Spaniard was celebrating, Nadal said that unless the ATP took action “something negative” would happen.

"I like him (Nick Kyrgios) like a character. But of course when you cross some lines, then the thing becomes different, no,” said Nadal.

“And the problem is, in my opinion, when you allow the players to do stuff, then you don't know where the line is. And it's a tricky thing.

“But probably because these situations are happening more and more often, the ATP should review things and make decisions. Not about today's match because I didn't see what happened at the end, so I can’t have an opinion.

“I think Nick had a great attitude during the whole match in terms of fighting spirit, and of course he has his personality, his character. Sometimes he does things I don’t like, but I respect because of a different character… different points of view.

“But the most important part, why we are coming here, is to try to play tennis in the best way possible. I think he did. He fought until the end. He played some great level tennis. And that’s the Nick Kyrgios that I probably want to see and the people like to see, no? Because that’s good for tennis.

“And then all that stuff, I hope it was nothing too bad because I wish him the best. But if it’s bad, the ATP need to make decisions to avoid that and stop that because otherwise – even if it’s very unlucky or unfortunate – something negative will happen.”

Kyrgios was the villain of the piece as he was docked a penalty point for telling the crowd to “shut the f*** up” during the first set tie-break, while he also narrowly missed a ball boy with a racquet smash.

