Britain's Dan Evans has been knocked out of the Cinch Championships at Queen's Club after losing to Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-finals.

Top seed Berrettini beat British No 1 Evans 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 after a narrow victory in the first set tie-break.

Berrettini, whose match was delayed by over four hours due to rain, hit 13 aces and won 81 per cent of his first-service points.

"The conditions were really tough, windy and cold, so I took time to adapt a little bit. I am pretty happy with my performance," he said.

"The court condition was really good. I expected slippery conditions, but it was like yesterday. I came here to win the tournament, that is my goal.

"Now I am two steps away, I will think about the next match tomorrow. I am happy with the way I am playing, and my mental attitude is really good."

Berrettini will face Alex de Minaur in the semi-finals, after the Australian beat Croatia's Marin Cilic 3-6 6-3 6-4 in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Cameron Norrie beat Jack Draper in an all-British quarter-final to reach his fourth semi-final of the year.

Norrie won 6-3 6-3 and will next face either Frances Tiafoe or Denis Shapovalov.

Shapovalov was leading Tiafoe 6-3 when play was suspended due to bad light. The match will resume tomorrow morning.

