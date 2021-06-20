Matteo Berrettini has won Queen's after beating Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 on Sunday.

Norrie, who joined Andy Murray and Tim Henman to become the third Brit to reach the Queen's final for the first time in the last 40 years, was bidding to win his first ATP Tour title.

But he could find a way past Berrettini in a gruelling three set battle in grey, cloudy conditions in west London.

"All credit to Matteo, a great week for you and too good today," Norrie said on-court afterwards.

"He was better than me on the big points and he's having such a good career. Keep it up and well done to him and his team.

"I've really enjoyed my tennis here. If you told me before the tournament I'd be here I would've signed for the final, so it was a great week and really enjoyed my tennis."

The British number two was broken at 3-3 when he made the error of double faulting to hand Berrettini the advantage before the 25-year-old saw out the opener in 33 minutes.

Berrettini continued to dominate on his serve to kick off the second set, reaching ten aces after just 38 minutes of action, but Norrie responded with a love service game to make it 2-2.

Norrie fought hard and held his service games. He saved two break points to make it 5-4 to the delight of the home crowd, but Berrettini went on to hold his serve for the 41st consecutive game to force a tie-break.

Norrie raced into a 4-1 lead and although Berrettini rallied, the Italian's wild backhand down the line at 6-5 down forced a decider.

The third set was a tighter, tense affair with neither giving the other inroads into their service games. That was until Berrettini got his first break point at 4-3 up and took it after Norrie hit a backhand into the net.

And Berrettini wrapped it up with a love hold of serve to cap off a memorable week for one of the most in-form players on the men's tour.

